14m More KP Population To Get Free Medical Treatment From January

Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

14m more KP population to get free medical treatment from January

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Thursday said that with the beginning of New Year, 14 million more population of the province would get health cover under Sehat Sahulat Programme.

He expressed these views while sharing statistics regarding Sehat Sahulat Programme on Twitter. He said that from January 1, the Universal Health Insurance Programme is being extended to six more districts of the province.

The provincial minister said the initiation of the free medical treatment in Hazara Division has collectively increased admissions in public sector hospitals by 153 percent.

He said that Sehat Sahulat Card is a revolutionary project of the KP government under which poor and middle class of the society would get a free medical treatment facility upto Rs.1 million annually. He said that since the launching of the Universal Health Programme from December 1, 2020, the ratio of admission in hospitals has been increased by 153 percent.

The health minister said that as compared to admission of 241 patients in the hospitals during the first ten days of November, the number of patients during first ten days of December reached 610. He said that admission ratio in the hospitals of Abbottabad increased by 200% while it had went up by 124% (Batagram), 365% (Kohistan), 1156% (Buner), 34% (Mansehra) and 7% in Shangla respectively.

Taimur Jhgara said that admission in the hospitals of Malakand Division has increased by 100%. He said that by the end of January 2021, the programme would be extended to all districts of the province.

From January 31, 2021, the residents of Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and D.I. Khan will also be enrolled under Sehat Sahulat Programme.

