14th Academic Council meeting held at University of Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The 14th Academic Council meeting of the University of Turbat (UoT) was held on Monday in the video conference room of the university.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, UoT and attended by the members of the council.

Appreciating the role of the Academic Council in the progress of university, Dr Jan Muhammad said that the inputs and proposals given by the honourable members of the council would leave a far-reaching impact on the university's academic development in the future.

Registrar Ganguzar Baloch presented the agenda items one by one before the members for deliberation and decision.

Besides approving the minutes of previous meetings, the council discussed and resolved several matters related to degree programs of affiliated colleges, the curriculum of associate degree programs, ADA/ADS examinations sessions 2020-22 and 2021-23, deficiency courses for bridging semester to BS degree programs, amendments in undergraduate rules 2023, course coding guidelines, allocating of seats for the children of overseas Pakistanis, and revision of fee structure for spring session 2023 and onwards.