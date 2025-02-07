14th Annual Literary Awards Distribution Ceremony On Feb 8
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM
The 14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony under the aegis of Naqeebi Karwan-e-Adab will be held at the Municipal Library, here on February 8
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The 14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony under the aegis of Naqeebi Karwan-e-Adab will be held at the Municipal library, here on February 8.
According to Azad Naqeebi, President Naqeebi Karvan, the awards will be given to authors of various books selected during the year 2023-24.
Famous literary figure Dr Riaz Majeed will preside over the ceremony while another noted literary and social figure Dr Jafar Hasan Mubarak will be chief guest.
The other participants included Dr Yunus Ameen (Founder Pak-British Arts International), Ahmed Raza Bhatti (Mazhar Publisher), Inspector Ahmed Adnan Tariq (Story Writer for Children), Dr Ihsanullah Tahir (Punjab Department Government College Gujranwala), Prof Waqas Ahmed Virk (Punjab College of Commerce Batala Colony Faisalabad), Gulzar Malik (Story Writer), Ajmal Mujahid (Social Figure).
Dr Majid Mushtaq Rae, Prof Riaz Ahmed Qadri and Dr Waris Ali will give opening remarks.
Recent Stories
Agent involved in human trafficking held
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Sc ..
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK
Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issue ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held6 seconds ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar8 seconds ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 89 seconds ago
-
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand11 seconds ago
-
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand3 seconds ago
-
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Schehzad4 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal killing of two Kashmiri ..32 minutes ago
-
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat32 minutes ago
-
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali32 minutes ago
-
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin32 minutes ago
-
Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey visits Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)32 minutes ago
-
PTI to use government machinery on February 8 public gathering, alleges Khawaja Asif37 minutes ago