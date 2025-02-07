Open Menu

14th Annual Literary Awards Distribution Ceremony On Feb 8

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The 14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony under the aegis of Naqeebi Karwan-e-Adab will be held at the Municipal library, here on February 8.

According to Azad Naqeebi, President Naqeebi Karvan, the awards will be given to authors of various books selected during the year 2023-24.

Famous literary figure Dr Riaz Majeed will preside over the ceremony while another noted literary and social figure Dr Jafar Hasan Mubarak will be chief guest.

The other participants included Dr Yunus Ameen (Founder Pak-British Arts International), Ahmed Raza Bhatti (Mazhar Publisher), Inspector Ahmed Adnan Tariq (Story Writer for Children), Dr Ihsanullah Tahir (Punjab Department Government College Gujranwala), Prof Waqas Ahmed Virk (Punjab College of Commerce Batala Colony Faisalabad), Gulzar Malik (Story Writer), Ajmal Mujahid (Social Figure).

Dr Majid Mushtaq Rae, Prof Riaz Ahmed Qadri and Dr Waris Ali will give opening remarks.

