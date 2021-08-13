(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communications Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain on Friday said that 14th august was a day of gratitude and renewal of pledges to stay united for the protection and safety of our motherland.

Talking to APP here, the federal parliamentary secretary said that the separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent came into being after a historic struggle and countless sacrifices by our forefathers. He said that we were greatly indebted to our elders for their sacrifices and repay that debt only by making Pakistan a developed and strong country.

He said that the country could be made more stable, prosperous and developed by following the ideology of the great leader of the sub-continent and founding father of our motherland Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Arrain stressed upon the need of unity among our ranks by keeping differences aside to protect our country.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the country rendered sacrifices for the establishment of the country and for the protection of our motherland.

He mentioned that country was moving towards the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the incumbent government following the vision of the great leader of the sub-continent Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the time would come soon when Pakistan will be an example for the world.

Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain added that the price of independence could be ascertained from the lives of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) who were struggling and sacrificing their lives for this cause for the last several decades.