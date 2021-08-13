UrduPoint.com

14th August, A Day To Stay United For Country's Sovereignty, Says Arrain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

14th August, a day to stay united for country's sovereignty, says Arrain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communications Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain on Friday said that 14th august was a day of gratitude and renewal of pledges to stay united for the protection and safety of our motherland.

Talking to APP here, the federal parliamentary secretary said that the separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent came into being after a historic struggle and countless sacrifices by our forefathers. He said that we were greatly indebted to our elders for their sacrifices and repay that debt only by making Pakistan a developed and strong country.

He said that the country could be made more stable, prosperous and developed by following the ideology of the great leader of the sub-continent and founding father of our motherland Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Arrain stressed upon the need of unity among our ranks by keeping differences aside to protect our country.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the country rendered sacrifices for the establishment of the country and for the protection of our motherland.

He mentioned that country was moving towards the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the incumbent government following the vision of the great leader of the sub-continent Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the time would come soon when Pakistan will be an example for the world.

Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain added that the price of independence could be ascertained from the lives of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) who were struggling and sacrificing their lives for this cause for the last several decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Independence Price August Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infectio ..

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infections

7 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

3 minutes ago
 Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC ..

Gibbs name Pakistan among favourites to win T20 WC

3 minutes ago
 Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in ..

Sale of motorbikes, three wheelers decline 11% in July 2021

10 minutes ago
 Discovery group threatens legal action over Polish ..

Discovery group threatens legal action over Polish media law

10 minutes ago
 'Azadi Cycle Race' at Galyat on Saturday

'Azadi Cycle Race' at Galyat on Saturday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.