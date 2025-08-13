14th August revisited: Honouring sacrifices that shaped Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The independence of Pakistan on August 14, 1947, marks the culmination of an extraordinary political and intellectual struggle waged by the Muslims of the subcontinent that once deprived of power, rights, and identity following the fall of the Mughal empire and unsuccessful uprising in 1857.

Once rulers for nearly 800 years, the Muslims of India found themselves reduced to second-class citizens under British colonial rule, marginalized politically, socially, and economically after the overthrown of Govt of last Mughal ruler of Bahadar Shah Zafar.

The British, wary of Muslim resurgence after ousting the Mughals, deliberately tilted policies in favor of Hindus, who soon became the Primary beneficiaries of Western education and administrative appointments.

Against this backdrop of decline and discrimination, a visionary Muslim leader Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, an eminent educationist and reformer emerged, who laid the intellectual foundation of what later became Pakistan.

Inspired by Islamic revivalist scholars such as Mujaddid Alf Sani and Shah Waliullah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan advocated for modern education and political unity among Muslims.

“Sir Syed brought about an intellectual revolution among Muslims through educational, political and social reforms,” said Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, in an interview with APP.

Sir Syed’s establishment of the All India Muhammadan Educational Conference (AIMEC) in 1886 at Aligarh played a pivotal role in uplifting Muslims and promoting modern education. It laid the groundwork for a political awakening that gave birth to the All India Muslim League (AIML) in Dhaka in 1906.

The movement for a separate Muslim homeland gained greater clarity with the 1930 Allahabad Address by Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who first articulated the Two-Nation Theory declaring that Muslims were a distinct nation with their own religious, cultural, and political identity.

The term "Pakistan" was later coined by Chaudhry Rehmat Ali in 1933 during a student gathering in London.

"Rehmat Ali’s slogan, ‘Now or Never’, energized the Muslim youth and laid a clear direction for the struggle,” said Dr Adnan, noting that students from Charsadda and Peshawar, like Aslam Khattak and Inayatullah Khan, supported the Pakistan Movement from its early days.

The vision of Pakistan was formally declared on March 23, 1940, with the passage of the historic Pakistan Resolution at Lahore. Thereafter, Quaid-e-Azam extensively toured Muslim-majority provinces, including the then North-West Frontier Province (Now KP), to galvanize support.

Quaid-e-Azam’s visits to Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945, and again as Pakistan’s first Governor General in 1948, were met with overwhelming support.

“The people of KP and erstwhile FATA traveled by foot, rail, and every available means to welcome the great leader of 20th century who changed world geography through peaceful democratic struggle,” recalled Dr Adnan.

“Houses, markets, bazaars and vehicles were decorated with the green flag of the Muslim League, echoing slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' across the region.”

Following overwhelming support during the 1946 elections, where the Muslim League won significant victories in then NWFP (Now KP), the demand for Pakistan became unstoppable.

“The history of Pakistan is incomplete without acknowledging the great role of Islamia College students,” Dr Adnan emphasized.

On April 12, 1948, during his visit to ICP, Quaid-e-Azam addressed students as “future builders of Pakistan,” urging them to serve the nation with integrity and patriotism.

Fulfilling his vision, the University of Peshawar was established in 1949 near the same college as a beacon of higher education.

Quaid-e-Azam also acknowledged the unwavering support of tribal elders and people of FATA, whom he met at the Grand Tribal Jirga in Peshawar on April 17, 1948. He emphasized education, science, and technical skills as essential tools for national development and upliftment of the tribal belt.

Reflecting on the significance of August 14, former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that it is a day to remember the heroic sacrifices of our forefathers, to honour their vision, and to recommit ourselves to the prosperity and development of Pakistan.”

“This Independence Day,” Manzoor added, “is not only a celebration of freedom, but a solemn pledge to uphold the ideals for which Pakistan was created—justice, dignity, and equality for all citizens.”

He said that every goal can be achieved through strictly adhering to the great Quaid's principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Manzoor said this Jashin-e-Azadi was special because of Pakistan's successful operation Iron wall against India.

He said that Pakistan had showed clear edge in land, sea and air battle against the enemy forces in May conflict this year.

Following successful operation, Pakistan importance was enhanced at global stage.

The experts said that Kashmir dispute was an unfinished agenda of subcontinent partition plan on which four wars has already been fought between the two nuclear-armed countries and another war would cause a very dangerous effects to the South Asian peace with negative repercussions beyond borders.

They said road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and urged the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is beautiful decorated with green and white colours with national flags hoisting on top of government and private buildings, looking festive.

Governor House, Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister House, Qisakhwani bazaar, Bahisar fort, Deans Trade Centre, Chief Secretary, Central Police Offices and other major buildings in Peshawar were artistically decorated with green and white colours buntings.

Besides Govt organizations, the civil society and educational institutions have planned seminars, walks and events on August 14.

Grand firework at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium and Qayyum sports complex Peshawar were planned tonight.

Debate competition on Tue topic of politcal struggle of Quaid e Azam and creation of Pakistan were also planned in Educaters Pabbi campus.

Flags hoisting ceremonies at KP Governor and Chief Minister houses besides police lines were planned on 14th August.

Besides general public, children and youth were taking special interest on national flags and badges at Qisakhwani bazaar that was turned green and white on the eve of Jashin-e-Azadi celebrations.

