UrduPoint.com

14th BoG Meeting Reviews Annual Performance Of Bacha Khan Medical Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

14th BoG meeting reviews annual performance of Bacha Khan Medical Complex

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::The 14th Board of Governors' meeting of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor on Sunday reviewed annual performance of doctors, paramedics and administrative staff and expressed satisfaction over measures taken for facilitation of patients.

The meeting was chaired by BoG Chairman Major (Rtd) Gen Salahuddin Qasim while other members of the board, accompanied by heads of administrations were present. The meeting was briefed by Director Hospital Dr Amjad Mehboob who informed about ongoing projects including fair-price pharmacy, filters for clean drinking water, revamping of operation rooms, and oxygen plants etc.

Dr Mehboob said a total of 28,000 patients facilitated with the Sehat Sahulat Programme while 9000 patients were provided dialysis facilities during the year 2022.

Chief Executive Dr Shamsur Rehman informed the meeting about current progress on under construction building of Bacha Khan Medical College and said that some money among the total expenditure has been released which would be utilized for remaining construction work.

He said a total of 24 specialists' doctors were present in the hospital during nighttime providing timely treatment to patients.

Later, Chairman BoG Dr Salahuddin Qasim visited different sections of the hospital and directed concerned quarters to provide maximum healthcare facilities to area people.

Related Topics

Water Progress Money Sunday

Recent Stories

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

21 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

36 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.