14th BoG meeting reviews annual performance of Bacha Khan Medical Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::The 14th Board of Governors' meeting of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor on Sunday reviewed annual performance of doctors, paramedics and administrative staff and expressed satisfaction over measures taken for facilitation of patients.

The meeting was chaired by BoG Chairman Major (Rtd) Gen Salahuddin Qasim while other members of the board, accompanied by heads of administrations were present. The meeting was briefed by Director Hospital Dr Amjad Mehboob who informed about ongoing projects including fair-price pharmacy, filters for clean drinking water, revamping of operation rooms, and oxygen plants etc.

Dr Mehboob said a total of 28,000 patients facilitated with the Sehat Sahulat Programme while 9000 patients were provided dialysis facilities during the year 2022.

Chief Executive Dr Shamsur Rehman informed the meeting about current progress on under construction building of Bacha Khan Medical College and said that some money among the total expenditure has been released which would be utilized for remaining construction work.

He said a total of 24 specialists' doctors were present in the hospital during nighttime providing timely treatment to patients.

Later, Chairman BoG Dr Salahuddin Qasim visited different sections of the hospital and directed concerned quarters to provide maximum healthcare facilities to area people.