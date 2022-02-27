UrduPoint.com

14th Death Anniversary Of Famous Pashto Poet Muntazir Bettani Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The 14th death anniversary of famous Pastho poet Muntazir Bettani marked on Sunday here at Tank Press Club.

A daylong Pashto poetry session marked the occasion organised by Bettani Itehad, Tank.

Eminent poets and scholars shared their papers on the life and literary contributions of Muntazir Bhittani.

The participants paid tribute to him and reviewed research works done on different aspects of Muntazir Bettani.

He was one of the prominent Pashto poets and writer from Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. His real name was Hamesh Gul. He was born on 1st May 1935 in a small village named Gulan Kot of district Tank. He got his early education in village Tator and did MA private and LLB from Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan.

