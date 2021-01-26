UrduPoint.com
14th Death Anniversary Of Malik Saad On Jan 27

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:31 PM

Fourteenth martyrdom anniversary of former capital city police officer Malik Mohammad Saad would be observed on January 27. Valiant KP police officer had died in suicide bombing on Jan 27, 2007

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Fourteenth martyrdom anniversary of former capital city police officer Malik Mohammad Saad would be observed on January 27. Valiant KP police officer had died in suicide bombing on Jan 27, 2007.

Asif Khan Baghi and Iftikhar Khan, Nazims of UC Nauthia and Inner City respectively, Deputy Superintendent of Police Khan Raziq and five other police officials also embraced martyrdom in this tragic incident.

Malik Saad was amongst the best and well known civil servants of the country. He had done Civil Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology. After attempting and passing in the highly coveted Central Superior Services (CSS) Examinations, he joined police department where he earned the love and respect of the nation.

He was selected as squad leader for the UN Special Forces and was sent to Mozambique for seven months and had served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in a number of districts and departments.

Apart from being a committed cop, he was administrator of the Peshawar Municipal Corporation and widened the city roads through a historic operation against encroachments.His juniors term him a genius.

Numerous buildings and charities have been named after him, including the Malik Muhammad Saad Khan Shaheed flyover, a project which Malik Saad personally began during his tenure as DG CD&MDD and the Peshawar Police Lines, which was renamed the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in his honour. Malik Saad was awarded the Nishan-e-Shujaat, the highest civilian award for gallantry.

Malik Saad Shaheed was a passionate personality and loved sports due to which he was well known among the circles of sports. Due to his love and affection for the sports Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed Memorial Sports Trust was constructed in 2008, a year after his passing away.

