14th Korean Speech Contest Held At NUML

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The 14th Korean Language speech contest was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo was the chief guest of the ceremony while Director General (DG) NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, representatives of Korean companies, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Suh Sangpyo after listening to all the speeches by the participants said that students spoke the Korean language so well. He also appreciated the role of NUML in promoting the Korean language and culture in the country.

Ambassador said, "Korea and Pakistan are celebrating the 40th anniversary of bilateral relations and there are so many Korean companies working in Pakistan to further enhance the relations.

" DG NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali in his address highlighted the importance of the Korean language and its acceptance in Pakistani society through Korean Dramas.

He said, "NUML has started the Korean language in its campuses at Lahore, Faisalabad, and Karachi, and soon the same will be started in other campuses." He said, "Pakistan and Korea have strong bilateral relations and NUML is playing a key role in promoting relations between the two countries."Around 15 students took part in the 14th Korean Speech Contest. The winners of the contest were rewarded with certificates and cash prizes.

