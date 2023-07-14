14th National Ju-Jitsu championship kicks off

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The 14th National Ju-Jitsu Championship Friday has been kickstarted at Post Graduate College Abbottabad, attracting a diverse range of male and female athletes, from across the nation.

The event was inaugurated by Arshad Khan, the Additional Commissioner Hazara, in an impressive formal ceremony.

Distinguished personalities, including former DIG sports Tariq Mahmood, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Khalil Ahmed Khan from Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, Secretary Tariq Ali, District Sports Officers, Aqib Haripur, Muhammad Tauseef Abbottabad, Organizing Secretary Tehseenullah Khan, and a large number of enthusiastic spectators were present on the occasion.

The participating teams consist of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Athletes hailing from various weight categories are engaging in intense bouts of competition.

Khalil Ahmed Khan, President of the federation, expressed his unwavering confidence in the talent pool of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan.

He foresees a riveting display of skills and anticipates tough competition among the athletes.

Khan proudly acknowledged Pakistan's prominent standing in the realm of Ju-Jitsu, with players consistently earning medals in international events.

Notably, Pakistan's male and female athletes currently hold the commendable second position in the global rankings of this traditional Japanese martial art.

Secretary Tehseenullah Khan extended a warm welcome to all guests and conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the support offered by the district administration.

He emphasized that meticulous arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and convenience of the participating athletes and officials.

Khan commended the valuable contributions of qualified international coaches, Khalid Noor and Shah Faisal, who are diligently supervising the matches and providing invaluable guidance to the passionate participants.

The Principal of Post Graduate College, Prof. Ali, and the Deputy Director of Sports, Khalid Mahmood, were also acknowledged for their pivotal role in providing the venue for this prestigious championship.