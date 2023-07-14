Open Menu

14th National Ju-Jitsu Championship Kicks Off

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

14th National Ju-Jitsu championship kicks off

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The 14th National Ju-Jitsu Championship Friday has been kickstarted at Post Graduate College Abbottabad, attracting a diverse range of male and female athletes, from across the nation.

The event was inaugurated by Arshad Khan, the Additional Commissioner Hazara, in an impressive formal ceremony.

Distinguished personalities, including former DIG sports Tariq Mahmood, Regional Sports Officer Ahmad Zaman, Khalil Ahmed Khan from Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, Secretary Tariq Ali, District Sports Officers, Aqib Haripur, Muhammad Tauseef Abbottabad, Organizing Secretary Tehseenullah Khan, and a large number of enthusiastic spectators were present on the occasion.

The participating teams consist of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Athletes hailing from various weight categories are engaging in intense bouts of competition.

Khalil Ahmed Khan, President of the federation, expressed his unwavering confidence in the talent pool of Ju-Jitsu in Pakistan.

He foresees a riveting display of skills and anticipates tough competition among the athletes.

Khan proudly acknowledged Pakistan's prominent standing in the realm of Ju-Jitsu, with players consistently earning medals in international events.

Notably, Pakistan's male and female athletes currently hold the commendable second position in the global rankings of this traditional Japanese martial art.

Secretary Tehseenullah Khan extended a warm welcome to all guests and conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the support offered by the district administration.

He emphasized that meticulous arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and convenience of the participating athletes and officials.

Khan commended the valuable contributions of qualified international coaches, Khalid Noor and Shah Faisal, who are diligently supervising the matches and providing invaluable guidance to the passionate participants.

The Principal of Post Graduate College, Prof. Ali, and the Deputy Director of Sports, Khalid Mahmood, were also acknowledged for their pivotal role in providing the venue for this prestigious championship.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy Police Sports Abbottabad Punjab WAPDA Male Haripur Shah Faisal Post Event All From Weight

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

38 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

53 minutes ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

1 hour ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

1 hour ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

2 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan