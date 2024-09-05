Open Menu

14th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee Meeting Held In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 12:50 AM

14th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee meeting held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The 14th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee (MCC) meeting was held in Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi from September 1-6 .

Maj Gen Amer Ashfaq Kayani, Acting Secretary Defence, led the Pakistan side where as Maj Gen Abdel Rehman Abdel Rehman Mahmoud Wahdan, Asst Head of the Armed Forces Operations Authority for Civil & Military Coordination led the Egyptian side, a news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation was discussed.

Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest, including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment. Further, matters relating to training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment were also discussed.

Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields. It was agreed that 15th Round of Pakistan-Egypt MCC meeting will be held in Egypt.

