14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain Films to highlight untold stories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) As part of the 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival, Devcom-Pakistan, in collaboration with Alliance Française Islamabad, hosted the screening of three best films from the internationally acclaimed Inka Fest (Peru) on Thursday.

The event celebrated the beauty, resilience, and challenges of mountain ecosystems while fostering global cultural connections.

The film screening aimed to highlight the significance of mountain ecosystems, the lives of mountain communities, and the spirit of adventure, while drawing attention to the urgent need for their conservation.

The screening attracted a diverse audience, including students, environmentalists, adventurers, and art enthusiasts. It was a moment of reflection and dialogue on the intricate connections between culture, climate change, and mountain conservation.

Directed by Michael Safley, Slow Water is a poignant documentary that delves into the intricate relationship between nature and indigenous innovation. Set in the majestic highlands of Peru, the film highlights how local communities ingeniously manage glacial meltwater to sustain wetlands and livestock amidst the looming threats of climate change. The narrative takes an alarming turn as it uncovers the rising menace of illegal mining, which pollutes these critical water sources and jeopardizes both the environment and local livelihoods. With a runtime of 20 minutes, this English-language documentary, awarded Avant Premiere, is more than just a story—it is a compelling call to protect fragile ecosystems and support the people who depend on them for survival.

Directed by Guillaume Broust, Chronoception is a mesmerizing visual adventure that takes viewers deep into the uncharted Kokshaal-Too mountain range of the Tian Shan region, straddling the Kyrgyzstan-China border. The film follows the daring journey of Thomas Delfino and his team—Léa Klaue and Aurélien Lardy—accompanied by legendary guides Hélias Millerioux and Jean-Yves Fredriksen.

Over the course of 53 minutes, this French-language masterpiece (with English subtitles) captures the essence of timeless landscapes and human endurance. Awarded Best Film on Adventure, Chronoception is a celebration of exploration and the unyielding spirit required to navigate untouched terrains, where nature’s power and beauty remain untamed and eternal.

In The Valley of Fire ((EL VALLE DEL FUEGO), director Christian Pérez Álvarez takes viewers on a captivating four-day journey through one of America’s most spectacular valleys. Through the eyes of a father-son duo, Emmanuel and Antoine, the film unravels the geological wonders and adventures of the region.

The narrative begins with thrilling bicycle descents towards the Valley of Fire, transitions into physically challenging snow ascents to the source of the Amazon River, and culminates in a horseback trek to one of the most breathtaking viewpoints in the Colca Canyon. Spanning 19 minutes, this English-language documentary, honored with the Best Film on Mountain & Culture – Peru award, is a touching portrayal of nature’s magnificence and the unbreakable bonds of family, exploration, and endurance.

These three films collectively transport audiences to some of the world’s most awe-inspiring mountain landscapes, showcasing stories of human resilience, cultural heritage, and the delicate balance between adventure and conservation. Each narrative, uniquely crafted, serves as a reminder of the beauty and fragility of our planet's most extraordinary ecosystems.

Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan and Founder of the Pakistan Mountain Festival, underscored the role of films in raising awareness about mountain ecosystems and the challenges they face. “Mountains are vital to the survival of our planet, yet they remain under constant threat from climate change, unsustainable practices, and human neglect. Through the art of storytelling in films, we aim to inspire appreciation for the beauty of mountains and encourage collective efforts for their conservation,” he said.

Ahmed further added, “The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival is not just a celebration of mountains but a platform for dialogue and collaboration among individuals, organizations, and communities committed to protecting these invaluable ecosystems.”

Muhammad Ali Bhatti, Director of Alliance Française Islamabad, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange in events like this. “Mountain stories transcend borders, reminding us of the shared responsibility we have towards nature. Through this collaboration with Devcom-Pakistan, we hope to bring global perspectives on mountain ecosystems to Pakistani audiences, fostering greater appreciation and understanding of our natural world,” Bhatti said.

The film screening reaffirmed the importance of global partnerships and storytelling in raising awareness about mountain challenges and opportunities. The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival continues with a series of events designed to spotlight the beauty and significance of mountains, advocating for their preservation and sustainable development.