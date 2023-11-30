Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 08:03 PM

14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Dec 1-3

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), with the support of different partners and sponsors, is organizing a three-day "14th Sartyoon Sang Mega Crafts Exhibition" here from December 1 to 3.

Interm Provincial Minister for education & Women Development Sindh, Mrs Rana Hussain would inaugurate the exhibition

at 4 PM on Friday.

It will exhibit a variety of traditional arts and crafts.

These colorful and captivating products are the work of hundreds of rural women from different remote villages of Kashmore- Kandhkot, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Badi, Thatta, Tharparker, Sukkur and others districts of the province.

A wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts, including home textiles (made up of intricate patchwork, cutwork and embroidery), basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork would be exhibited.

