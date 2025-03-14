14th session of National Assembly starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly session started on Friday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is presiding over the 14th session of 16th National Assembly.

According to the agenda of the day, the question hour is suspended while motion of thanks, bills and reports of the standing committees will be presented. Afterwords, calling attentions notices will be served.

