15-20 % more water provided to provinces in Kharif season this year: IRSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Around 15 to 20 percent more water was provided to the provinces this year during Kharif season as compared to the last year owing to better inflow in all major rivers.

Giving the details, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) spokesman told APP here that water inflow today was recorded as 175,000 cusecs as compared to 124,000 cusecs last year. Similarly, total water storage stood at 11.5 million acre feet (MAF) as compared to 8 MAF last year, he said.

Regarding water indent, the spokesman said water was being provided to the provinces as per their demand.

He said around 11.3 MAF water has gone to sea so far due to absence of water storage facility in the country.

The spokesman said no cut was made in the indent of provinces and water was being provided to them as per their demand. However, he said the provinces were advised to rationalize their demand so maximum water could be saved for the forthcoming Rabi season.

To a question, he said no water shortage was reported during the current season except in early Kharif crop.

He said the technical committee of IRSA would likely to meet on September 25 followed by the meeting of advisory committee for finalizing water share for Rabi season.

Meanwhile IRSA on Sunday released 213,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1538.28 feet, which was 152.38 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 87,500 cusecs while outflow 135,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1217.65 feet, which was 17751.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125,600, 123,700 and 37,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.