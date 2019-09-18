UrduPoint.com
15-20 Percent More Water Provided To Provinces This Year: IRSA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:51 PM

15-20 percent more water provided to provinces this year: IRSA

Around 15 to 20 percent more water was provided to the provinces this year during Kharif season as compared to the last year owing to better inflow in all major rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Around 15 to 20 percent more water was provided to the provinces this year during Kharif season as compared to the last year owing to better inflow in all major rivers.

Giving the details, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) spokesman told APP here Wednesday that water inflow today was recorded as 175,000 cusecs as compared to 124,000 cusecs last year. Similarly, total water storage stood at 11.5 million acre feet (MAF) as compared to 8 MAF last year, he said.

Regarding water indent, the spokesman said water was being provided to the provinces as per their demand adding that 130,000 cusecs each was provided to Sindh and Punjab while 14,000 cusecs and 3100 cusecs to Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkwa.

He said around 11.3 MAF water has gone to sea so far due to absence of water storage facility in the country.

The spokesman said no cut was made in the indent of provinces and water was being provided to them as per their demand. However, he said the provinces were advised to rationalize their demand so maximum water could be saved for the forthcoming Rabi season.

To a question, he said no water shortage was reported during the current season except in early Kharif crop. He said the technical committee of IRSA would likely to meet on September 25 followed by the meeting of advisory committee for finalizing water share for Rabi season.

