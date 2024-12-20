15 Accused Arrested
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown here on Friday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Anwer, Akber, Ahmed, Asmatullah, Atif Akram, Muhammad Wajid, Wasim, Waqar, Sharjeel and others besides recovering 4-kg hashish, 1.
5-kg opium, 347 litres of liquor, six pistols, eight guns and 111 bullets from their possession. The DPO Sargodha appreciated the performance.
