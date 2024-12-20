Open Menu

15 Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

15 accused arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Sargodha police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown here on Friday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Anwer, Akber, Ahmed, Asmatullah, Atif Akram, Muhammad Wajid, Wasim, Waqar, Sharjeel and others besides recovering 4-kg hashish, 1.

5-kg opium, 347 litres of liquor, six pistols, eight guns and 111 bullets from their possession. The DPO Sargodha appreciated the performance.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Criminals From

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

20 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

35 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

50 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

50 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan