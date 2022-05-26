UrduPoint.com

15 Accused Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 03:15 PM

The police arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different places in the district

The police on Thursday said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight proclaimed who were identified as Shahid, Farooq , Muhammad Asif, Mansoorul Hassan, Azeem Ahmad, Akbar Khan, Zakir Abbas and Muhammad Ansar.

The police also arrested seven court absconders, including Naeem, Zia Hussain,Javed Khan, MuneerAhmad, Ghulam Abbas,Shoukat and Riaz.

