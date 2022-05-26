15 accused arrested in sargodha

The police arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different places in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The police arrested 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different places in the district.

The police on Thursday said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight proclaimed who were identified as Shahid, Farooq , Muhammad Asif, Mansoorul Hassan, Azeem Ahmad, Akbar Khan, Zakir Abbas and Muhammad Ansar.

The police also arrested seven court absconders, including Naeem, Zia Hussain,Javed Khan, MuneerAhmad, Ghulam Abbas,Shoukat and Riaz.