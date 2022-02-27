15 accused held; looted items recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 15 accused from different areas of the city and recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, mobile phones and cash, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that, following orders of the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a massive crackdown against criminals in the city is on full swing, said a press release.

Following the orders, SP City Kamran Aamir Khan constituted special police teams under supervision of DSP Hakim Khan to arrest those involved in house robberies. A police team headed by SHO Bhara Kahu arrested four accused including a lady involved in house robbery. The accused were identified as Rashid Mehmood, Junaid, Ehsan and Musarrat bibi. Gold ornaments worth Rs1200,000 were also recovered from their possession.

Furthermore, SP Rural Zia Ud Din constituted special police teams to curb the crime in the area. A police team of Sihala police station under supervision of DSP Abid Ch headed by SHO Sihala and other officials arrested two accused involved in stealing vehicles.

The accused were identified as Majid Hussain and Zubair Rasheed from which three vehicles have been recovered. The accused were used to sell the stolen vehicles in KPK.

Meanwhile, a police team of Industrial Area police station following directions of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan arrested six accused involved in pickpocketing in Sunday bazar. Police team also recovered 07 mobile phones and cash. Investigation from all the arrested accused was underway.

A CIA Police team has arrested 3 accused identified as Shakir Ullah, Asmat Ullah and Ehtasham Ul Haq and recovered weapons, 05 mobile phone and cash worth Rs. 65,000. The accused were involved in looting people at gunpoint in areas of Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area and Koral. Six cases have been registered in the above mentioned police stations. Further investigation was underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this overall performance of the police teams and further directed to intensify the security in their respective areas.