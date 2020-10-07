15 accused nabbed during search operation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police during a search operation arrested 15 accused and recovered weapons during the last 24 hours.

According to the police spokesperson, Khurrianwal police conducted a search operation in three villages, including Chak No 104-RB, 73-RB and 77-RB, and arrested six accused.

The police also recovered two rifles, three guns and three pistols from their possession.

Meanwhile,Saddar police conducted an operation in 233-RB Hari Singhwala and verified suspects through bio-metric besides apprehending nine accused and recovering onerifle, four guns and four pistols.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.