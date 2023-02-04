15 ADs of information dept posted as PROs to caretaker ministers

Fifteen assistant directors of Information and Public Relations Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been posted as public relations officers (PROs) to caretaker ministers of the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Fifteen assistant directors of Information and Public Relations Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been posted as public relations officers (PROs) to caretaker ministers of the provincial cabinet.

According to the notification, issued here, on Saturday, Ghulam Hussain posted as PRO to Minister Adnan Jalil, Khan Sarwar as PRO to Bakht Nawaz Khan, Mukhtiar Ahmad as PRO to Shahid Khan Khattak, Habibullah Mehsud as PRO to Chief Secretary KP, Khan Ghalib as PRO to Haji Fazal Elahi, Mujahid Khan as PRO to Manzoor Khan Afridi, Riaz Ghafur as PRO to Haji Muhammad Ghufran, Irshad Ahmad as PRO to Advocate Sawal Nazir, Afrasiab as PRO to Syed Muhammad Shah, Shan Muhammad as PRO to Taj Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Huzaifa as PRO to Irshad Qaiser, Sajid Khan as PRO to Shafiullah Khan, Rizwan Malik as PRO to Abdul Haleem Qasuriya, Naeemul Haq as PRO to Muhammad Ali Shah and Qazi Arif as PRO to Hamid Shah.