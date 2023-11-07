15 air passengers arrested over using illegal passports

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) FIA Immigration officials have arrested 15 air passengers from Faisalabad Airport on charge of traveling on illegal passports.

FIA spokesman said here on Tuesday that 15 passengers reached Faisalabad Airport from Libya by using bogus documents and passports.

They claimed that they had purchased these passports from an agent after payment of Rs.500,000 per head. Hence these accused were shifted to Anti Human Trafficking Circle Faisalabad for further investigation, he added.