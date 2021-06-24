UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Arrested, Drugs, Liquor, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:05 AM

15 arrested, drugs, liquor, illegal weapons recovered

Rawalpindi district police in the ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 15 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police in the ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 15 accused.

It recovered over four kilogram charras, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, 30 liter liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in different areas and arrested five drug peddlers namely Saleem Taj, Basit Rizwan, Farooq, Saghir Masih and Manzoor Khan besides recovering 4,820 grams charras from their possession.

Waris Khan, Airport and Morgah police rounded up Arslan, Rauf, Nauman and Faizan for possessing illegal four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police netted Muhammad Ashraf for having five liter liquor, Sadiqabad police arrested Umar with five liter liquor, Zeeshan with 10 liter liquor and Abdul Wahab with five liter liquor.

In another raid, Saddar Baroni police rounded up Irfan Masih and recovered five liter liquor while Rawat police held Toseef Kazim and seized four bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar All From Weapon Airport

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Libyan Foreign Minister Expects Foreign Mercenarie ..

1 minute ago

US Preparing for Next Supply Chain Crisis - Biden ..

1 minute ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

Swiss open the doors despite Delta concerns

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.