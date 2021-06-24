15 arrested, drugs, liquor, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police in the ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and arrested 15 accused.

It recovered over four kilogram charras, four 30 bore pistols, ammunition, 30 liter liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Bani, Wah Cantt and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in different areas and arrested five drug peddlers namely Saleem Taj, Basit Rizwan, Farooq, Saghir Masih and Manzoor Khan besides recovering 4,820 grams charras from their possession.

Waris Khan, Airport and Morgah police rounded up Arslan, Rauf, Nauman and Faizan for possessing illegal four 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police netted Muhammad Ashraf for having five liter liquor, Sadiqabad police arrested Umar with five liter liquor, Zeeshan with 10 liter liquor and Abdul Wahab with five liter liquor.

In another raid, Saddar Baroni police rounded up Irfan Masih and recovered five liter liquor while Rawat police held Toseef Kazim and seized four bottles of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.