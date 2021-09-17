15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman said on Friday police parties conducted raid and nabbed seven drug-pushers and recovered 97 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held three gamblers with Rs 3,200 stake money.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested five persons and recovered five pistols and a number of bullets from them.