15 Arrested During Operation Against Illegal Parking Stands In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:23 PM

15 arrested during operation against illegal parking stands in Multan

A Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM) team Thursday arrested 15 persons during an operation against around 90 illegal parking stands in the Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) A Municipal Corporation Multan (MCM) team Thursday arrested 15 persons during an operation against around 90 illegal parking stands in the Multan city.

The operation was launched on the orders of commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch, who is also the MCM chairman.

MCM Chief Officer Iqbal Fareed led the operation while Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor, police and administration officials also accompanied the team.

Iqbal Fareed said extortionists had been making money and causing losses to the exchequer. He said that FIRs had been got registered against the violators and the money extorted by them would be recovered and deposited in the government account.

