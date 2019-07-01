UrduPoint.com
15 Arrested For Charging Illegal Tax On Vehicles

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:05 PM

15 arrested for charging illegal tax on vehicles

The district administration on Monday arrested 15 people involved in illegal tax collection from vehicles on various roads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration on Monday arrested 15 people involved in illegal tax collection from vehicles on various roads.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Ali Asghar, the district administration has launched crackdown against mafia involved in collecting unauthorized tax collection from vehicles in the city.

These people were arrested red-handed by district administration team headed by Assistant Commissioner Sara Rehman from Ring road bypass and Karkhano market.These people were charging heavy vehicles entering Jamrud road in district Khyber.

The DC has directed all concerned officials to launch operation against mafia involved in illegal tax collection in their respective areas.

