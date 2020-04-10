UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Arrested For Depriving People From Ehsas Kafalat Program Money

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:23 PM

15 arrested for depriving people from Ehsas Kafalat Program money

The district administration Friday arrested 15 persons over a charge of deceiving and misleading Ehsas Kafalat Program's beneficiaries at different distribution points

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday arrested 15 persons over a charge of deceiving and misleading Ehsas Kafalat Program's beneficiaries at different distribution points.

The several teams of district administration led by assistant commissioners visited different distribution points across the district including Charsadda Road, G.T.

Road, Inside City, Chamkani, Pishtakhara, Kohat Road, Bakhshi Pul and Mashogagar. They found some 15 fraudulents looting the deserving people got compensation amount of Rs 12000 each under Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar revealed that stern action would be taken against arrested. He urged masses to duly inform district administration or police regarding deduction from the compensation amount of Rs12000.

Related Topics

Police Road Kohat Charsadda From

Recent Stories

ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learni ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister revie ..

40 minutes ago

Minister demands restriction free wheat transporta ..

2 minutes ago

New DR Congo Ebola case emerges just before epidem ..

2 minutes ago

Deadline for Tiger Force registration extended til ..

2 minutes ago

Yanomami indigenous boy infected with coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.