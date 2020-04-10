15 arrested for depriving people from Ehsas Kafalat Program money

The district administration Friday arrested 15 persons over a charge of deceiving and misleading Ehsas Kafalat Program's beneficiaries at different distribution points

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration Friday arrested 15 persons over a charge of deceiving and misleading Ehsas Kafalat Program's beneficiaries at different distribution points.

The several teams of district administration led by assistant commissioners visited different distribution points across the district including Charsadda Road, G.T.

Road, Inside City, Chamkani, Pishtakhara, Kohat Road, Bakhshi Pul and Mashogagar. They found some 15 fraudulents looting the deserving people got compensation amount of Rs 12000 each under Ehsaas Kafalat Program.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar revealed that stern action would be taken against arrested. He urged masses to duly inform district administration or police regarding deduction from the compensation amount of Rs12000.