15 arrested for flying kite

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Police arrested 15 people from different parts of the district on charge of flying and selling kites during past 24 hours.

The accused are: Faheem and Bilal from Fareed Chowk, Khawar Mehmood from Noor Pur, Asad Younus from Chak No.

117-JB, Tanveer Ahmad from Siddhupura, Aslam from Subhan Allah Chowk, Imran from Qadir Abad Chowk, Naveed Qamar from Dera Sain graveyard, Zubair Hussain from Dogar Chowk, Nadir from Muraad Abad, Shehbaz from Chak No.99-RB, Basharat Ali from Ganda Khoh, Farhan from Bukhari Chowk,Akram from Totianwala Khoh and Umar Hayat from Risala Road.

Further action was underway.