15 arrested for LPG decanting, selling loose petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The police arrested 15 shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), and selling loose petrol in various parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said that the police along with teams of civil defense department raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested Wazir, Gulzar, Bilal, Umar, Naseer, Owais, Ghulam Abbas, Faisal and Javaid from D-Type colony, Arif from Ghausia Chowk, Nasir from islam Pura, Arsalan from chak No.

263-RB, Mujahid from Jattanwala chowk, Rafiq and Saleem from chak No.384-GB red handed while selling loose petrol and decanting gas.

Cases were registered against accused and further investigation was under progress.