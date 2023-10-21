Open Menu

15 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 08:50 PM

15 arrested for pickpocketing in rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) An Organized Crime Unit Chung arrested 15 accused for pickpocketing in a

public meeting at Minar e Pakistan here on Saturday.

Police said the accused had revealed, during an investigation, that they used to pickpockets

of citizens in crowded places and the accused had previous record of theft

and pickpocketing.

According to DSP, the accused were arrested with the help of modern technology

and they would be punished as per law.

