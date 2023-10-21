15 Arrested For Pickpocketing In Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) An Organized Crime Unit Chung arrested 15 accused for pickpocketing in a
public meeting at Minar e Pakistan here on Saturday.
Police said the accused had revealed, during an investigation, that they used to pickpockets
of citizens in crowded places and the accused had previous record of theft
and pickpocketing.
According to DSP, the accused were arrested with the help of modern technology
and they would be punished as per law.