15 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 08:01 PM

15 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and liquor rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered six 30 bore pistols, 1500 grams charras, 23 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and liquor rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered six 30 bore pistols, 1500 grams charras, 23 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Rawat, Airport and Saddar Wah police held Sajjad, Danish Iqbal, Zeeshan Ahmed, Habibullah, Javed and Abdul Rehman and recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai, Saddar Wah, Naseerabad, City, Race Course and Jatli police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and recovered 1500 grams charras, over 23 liters liquor and five bottles of liquor from the possession of Waseem, Habibullah, Qaiser, Saif Ali, Israr ud din, Gohar Ali, Abbas, Asad Asghar and Amjad Pervaiz.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

