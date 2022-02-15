UrduPoint.com

15 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 06:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons and drugs rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered over five kg charras and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Waris Khan police held Nadeem alias Chano and recovered 1500 grams charras. Sadiqabad police rounded up Abdul Raheem for having 1420 grams charras.

Rattamral police held Akash on recovery of 500 grams charras while Pirwadhai police arrested an accused namely Waheed and seized 450 grams charras.

Taxila police netted Iftikhar with 260 grams charras. Gujar Khan, Jatli, Chontra and Kalar Syedan police arrested four drug peddlers namely Bilal, Ghulam Shabbir, Qasim and Imran for possessing charras.

Meanwhile, Gunjmandi, Pirwadhai and Race Course police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and recovered six 30 bore pistols and ammunition from the possession of Zeeshan, Shahbaz, Salam Khan, Farooq, Waseem and Saqlain.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigations wa underway, he added.

