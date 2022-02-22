UrduPoint.com

15 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs, Liquor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and liquor rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered over seven kg charras, 80 liters liquor and three 30 bore pistols from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and liquor rounded up 15 persons from different areas and recovered over seven kg charras, 80 liters liquor and three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Race Course police held Muhammad Amir for having 1510 grams charras and Zahid Khan for possessing 1560 grams charras.

Airport police recovered 1280 grams charras from Shahid Mehmood and five liters liquor from Numan.

Taxila police held Sher Ali with 1100 grams charras and Lal Khan for having 1200 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police seized 450 grams charras from Wajid Kiani and Civil Lines police rounded up Faisal Mehmood with 300 grams charras.

Naseerabad, Bani and Saddar Wah police arrested Shan Siddique, Adil, Khabir Zaman and Sajid Khan for having 150 grams charras, 25 liters liquor, 40 and 10 liters liquor respectively.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad, Taxilam and Rawat police rounded up Zeeshan, Usama and Afraheem Ali and recovered three 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

>