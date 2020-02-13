UrduPoint.com
15 Arrested In Khairpur

Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:12 PM

15 arrested in Khairpur

Khairpur Police on Thursday conducted search operation in different localities of Kot Diji Taluka

SUKKUR, Feb.13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) : Khairpur Police on Thursday conducted search operation in different localities of Kot Diji Taluka.

Fifteen outlaws were taken into custody during the operation,said a police official.

The opeatrion was done on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Khairpur, Umar Tufail.

APP/jml/ah .

