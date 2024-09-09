15 arrested in major bust of illegal arms holders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a successful operation, Police have arrested 15 illegal arm holders and seized arm, ammunition from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

During operation, Naseerabad police held six illegal arm holders namely Obaidullah, Ismail, Shoaib, Hasnain, Ali Raza, Jahanzeb and confiscated 06 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Rawat Police nabbed Sagheer with a 12-bore rifle and 02 pistols 30 bore were recovered from Kamran and Aziz.

Additionally, Ratta Amaral Police arrested Ahmad Khan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Sadiqabad Police held Abdullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Cantt police found 01 pistol 30 bore from Umar's possession.

Airport Police recovered 9mm pistol from Aamir.

Taxila Police arrested Subhanullah and recovered 01 pistol from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation has been started.

Divisional SPs commended police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.