15 Arrested In Major Bust Of Illegal Arms Holders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) In a successful operation, Police have arrested 15 illegal arm holders and seized arm, ammunition from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.
During operation, Naseerabad police held six illegal arm holders namely Obaidullah, Ismail, Shoaib, Hasnain, Ali Raza, Jahanzeb and confiscated 06 pistols 30 bore from their possession.
Similarly, Rawat Police nabbed Sagheer with a 12-bore rifle and 02 pistols 30 bore were recovered from Kamran and Aziz.
Additionally, Ratta Amaral Police arrested Ahmad Khan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.
Following operation, Sadiqabad Police held Abdullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.
Cantt police found 01 pistol 30 bore from Umar's possession.
Airport Police recovered 9mm pistol from Aamir.
Taxila Police arrested Subhanullah and recovered 01 pistol from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation has been started.
Divisional SPs commended police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.
Recent Stories
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five held for unsealing boilers2 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers, use of LPG cylinders in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
NA starts2 minutes ago
-
Education key to public welfare : CM12 minutes ago
-
Two accused held for snatching vehicle at gunpoint12 minutes ago
-
DC for afforestation, beautification of Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC expresses commitment to elevate department stature12 minutes ago
-
PHA initiates beautification of Canal road12 minutes ago
-
PPSC holds written exam of 60,000 candidates12 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted in bid to maintain law&order12 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, reveals Imran Khan16 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 453 power pilferers in 24 hours22 minutes ago