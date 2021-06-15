15 Arrested, Kites Recovered In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:13 PM
The police apprehended 15 kite flyers/manufacturers from different parts on Tuesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The police apprehended 15 kite flyers/manufacturers from different parts on Tuesday.
The police said Farooq, Ali Haider,Wasim, Awais, Afaq, Salman, Murtaza, Salman Ghaffar, Zubaid Al Qayyum, Arshad , Jumma Khan, Sikandar Shaukat , Amin, Asif and Haider Ali werearrested and the police recovered dozens of kites and chemical coated string rolls.
The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.