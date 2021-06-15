UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Arrested, Kites Recovered In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:13 PM

15 arrested, kites recovered in faisalabad

The police apprehended 15 kite flyers/manufacturers from different parts on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The police apprehended 15 kite flyers/manufacturers from different parts on Tuesday.

The police said Farooq, Ali Haider,Wasim, Awais, Afaq, Salman, Murtaza, Salman Ghaffar, Zubaid Al Qayyum, Arshad , Jumma Khan, Sikandar Shaukat , Amin, Asif and Haider Ali werearrested and the police recovered dozens of kites and chemical coated string rolls.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.

Related Topics

Police Ali Haider From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s health department receives &#039; ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir Khan will not play today’s match a ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Mir Payment System Boasts More Domestic U ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia to Continue Protecting Palestine at Intern ..

2 minutes ago

KP Revenue Department collects extra 41% of its se ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Says Safety at Taishan Nuclear Site Guaran ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.