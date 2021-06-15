15 arrested, kites recovered in faisalabad

The police apprehended 15 kite flyers/manufacturers from different parts on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The police apprehended 15 kite flyers/manufacturers from different parts on Tuesday.

The police said Farooq, Ali Haider,Wasim, Awais, Afaq, Salman, Murtaza, Salman Ghaffar, Zubaid Al Qayyum, Arshad , Jumma Khan, Sikandar Shaukat , Amin, Asif and Haider Ali werearrested and the police recovered dozens of kites and chemical coated string rolls.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.