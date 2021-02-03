15 arrested, liquor seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and caught 15 criminals and recovered 175 liters of liquor, 300g heroin, 600g hashish, five pistols and three guns.

The accused were identified as-Qaisar, Mujahid Hassan,Muhammad Ashraf, Akram Shahzad,Zaheer Abbas, Javaid Iqbal, Sanawar Shehzad, Muhammad Nazir, etc.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.