15 arrested, narcotics arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The police arrested 15 accused during a crackdown in the district

here on Tuesday.

A spokesman said policemen from different police stations raided different localities

and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,

Muhammad Aslam,Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns, and 86 rounds.