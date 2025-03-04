15 Arrested, Narcotics Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The police arrested 15 accused during a crackdown in the district
here on Tuesday.
A spokesman said policemen from different police stations raided different localities
and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,
Muhammad Aslam,Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.
The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,
nine guns, and 86 rounds.
