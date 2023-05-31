15 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Police arrested 15 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders, and recovered weapons and narcotics.

Police said on Wednesday that the raiding team also recovered 14 pistols, five guns, 259 litres of liquor and 1.

5 kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Khaleel, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dilawer, Hussain,Umair,Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Ehsan.

Cases were registered against the accused.