15 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The police arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown in the district

on Tuesday.

A spokesman said different police stations raided under their jurisdiction

and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Numan, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,

Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.

The police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns, and 103 rounds.