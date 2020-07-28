15 arrested, narcotics, weapon seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 15 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive against criminals and drug-pushers, police teams conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 1.

518-kg hashish, 20-litre liquor, seven pistols 30-bore, two guns 12 bore, two rifles 444 bore, and one rifle 8 mm bore from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Asad, Mansoor, Muhammad Zahoor, Amir, Samiullah, Zafar, Atif, Muzaffar, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Riaz and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them.