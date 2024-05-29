Open Menu

15 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM

15 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The police arrested 15 criminals during a crackdown across the district

on Wednesday.

A spokesman said that policemen raided different localities and arrested Nadeem,

Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed.

Police also recovered 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols,

nine guns, 203 rounds.

