15 Arrested, Weapons Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

15 arrested, weapons seized

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The police in a campaign against criminals have arrested 15 outlaws including two proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them during last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Sunday, during ongoing drive against criminals, teams of Mosa Khel, Kundian, Kamar Masani, Mouchh, Chakrala and Hernoli police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 13 criminals and recovered 08 pistols 30 bore, 05 Rifles 44, 303 bore&7mm , 03 guns 12 bore and 20 liters liquor from their possession.

Police also arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from them.

The arrested were identified as Qamar sultan, Munawar Iqbal, Muhammad Raees, Muhammad Suhail, Khalid Imtiaz, Muhammad Mumtaz, Fayyaz, Wasim Shahzad, Omar Farooq,Shahzeb, Sana Ullah, Muhammad Ayyub and others.

Police have separate cases and started investigation.

