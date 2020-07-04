UrduPoint.com
15 Arrested, Weapons Seized In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:51 PM

Police arrested fifteen people including four gamblers and recovered weapons and stake money from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested fifteen people including four gamblers and recovered weapons and stake money from their possession.

Police said on Saturday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers,the teams of Mosa Khel, Esa Khel, Piplan and Mouchh conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused and recovered illegal weapons including 5 pistols 30 bore, 2 kalashnikovs, 2 rifles 44 bore & 7mm and a gun from their possession.

While police also arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs. 8400 from them.

They were identified as-- Syed Anees, Asif Shah, Muhammad Asif, Jawad Masood, Rehman Gull, Shujaat Muhammad, Ameer Gull, Najeeb Ullah, Adeel Zafar, Zafar Iqbal, Sardar Khan, Qamar Abbas and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

