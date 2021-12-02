15 ASIs, 37 head constables promoted

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha region, Muhammad Faisal Rana, Thursday promoted 37 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector and 15 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspector on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha region, Muhammad Faisal Rana, Thursday promoted 37 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector and 15 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to Sub-Inspector on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

A police spokesperson said the RPO issued orders for promotion of recommended policemen of all the four districts including Mianwali, Bhakhar, Khushab and Sargodha.