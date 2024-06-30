Open Menu

15 Attacks Made On Polio Teams This Year: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has issued a report confirming that there were 15 attacks on polio teams this year.

Giving details of the attack, the officials of the CTD said that there were 15 attacks on polio teams this year including 4 attacks in Bannu, three attacks each on Polio teams in Bajaur and Tank and one attack each on Polio teams were reported in Khyber, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

During the campaign, 13 police personnel posted on security were martyred and 36 Police officers were injured during the campaign while 9 Police officials were injured in Bajaur and 30 officials were injured overall.

In Bannu Pool two personnel martyred, three injured with one official each were martyred in South Waziristan and Tank. One Police personnel was injured in Bannu, Khyber and Lakki Marwat and the Police have identified two extremist organizations involved in attacks on polio teams, the official concluded.

