15 Bachat Bazaars Set Up In Hyderabad To Provide Relief To Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up 15 "Bachat Bazaars" in all four talukas where food items and other goods are being sold at cheaper rates as compared to open market.

The supply of goods at cheaper rates in the "bazaar" set up under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner on the direction of the Sindh Chief Minister is in full swing.

A total of 15 "Bachat Bazaars" have been set up in the district including 5 in taluka city, 4 in Latifabad, 5 in Qasimabad and one in rural taluka where essential items are being sold to the people at affordable rates.

In taluka city, Preetabad, Herabad, Paka Qila, Saima Plaza and Sakhi Pir, in taluka Latifabad Hussainabad, Units 4, 11 and 12, in Qasimabad Naseem, Citizen Colony, Pakora Stop, Shedi Goth and Marvi Town while in rural taluka only one bazaar was set up in Tando Jam town.

In "Bachat Bazaars" chicken meat is being sold at Rs. 418 per kg, mutton at Rs. 1150 per kg, sugar at Rs. 70 per kg, while a 10 kg bag of wheat flour is being sold at Rs. 400 at stalls set up by district food authorities.

There is a huge rush of buyers in Bachat Bazaars and people have welcomed it and demanded that such Bazaars should continue even after Ramzan.

