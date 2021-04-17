UrduPoint.com
15 Beggars Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

15 beggars arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested 15 beggars from different roads and markets of the city on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested 15 beggars from different roads and markets of the city on Saturday.

A spokesman said that the police took action against the professional beggars and arrested Shehzad and Falak Sher from Millat Chowk, Abdur Razzaq from Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Walayat from Awan Chowk, Wajid from Akbar Chowk, Muhsan and Mubasshar from Faridiya Chowk, Bahawal Sher and Iqbal from Gatewala Chowk, Nawaz, Qasim and Mansoor from Imambargah Chowk, Saqib from Boota Chowk, Ali Akbar from Millat Road and Ibraheem from Makkoana.

The police sent these beggars behind the bars.

