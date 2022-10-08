15 Beggars Caught
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against beggars, special squad of the district administration caught 15 beggars from different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that a vigorous campaign had been launched against habitual beggars on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.
The special squad rounded up 15 beggars including 6 male and 9 female andshifted them to shelter home.
Cases have also been got registered.