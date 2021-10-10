UrduPoint.com

15 Big Cash, Carry Stores Sealed On Violation Of Fixed Prices

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

15 big Cash, Carry stores sealed on violation of fixed prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Administration sealed 15 big Cash and Carry Stores on violation of the prices fixed by the authorities concerned during last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali conducted raids to check prices of daily use items and on violation of the orders of the government, action was taken.

He informed that the DC visited different Cash and Carry stores, general stores and shops of fruits and vegetables in different markets and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The DC during his visit also checked quality of various food items. The officers of Rawalpindi district administration were also present on the occasion.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of the orders of the government at all costs and no one should be allowed to indulge in profiteering.

He said, the administration had decided to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and the shops of the profiteers would not only be sealed but, the shopkeepers would also be sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, a Commissioner Office spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed the officers concerned to closely monitor the supply system of food items to control the prices and take action against profiteers and hoarders.

The commissioner had directed the authorities to set up DC-Counters at all big stores of the division to provide relief to the citizens and ensure supply of daily use items at controlled prices.

He informed that the administration received nearly 8000 complaints during last week of September through 'Qeemat App' which were responded immediately.

Around 128 profiteers were arrested in Rawalpindi district while fines amounting to over Rs 1.3 million were imposed besides registration of 92 First Information Reports against the rules violators during the period.

He said 55 price magistrates were actively discharging their duties in Rawalpindi and all price magistrates had been directed to increase field visits to review the prices of food items.

He said Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates of Rawalpindi division were directed to visit the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction process and efforts were also underway to ensure price stability particularly of daily use items.

The authorities had also been instructed to set up wholesale points near Mandis besides establishing 15 to 20 Sahulat Bazars in every district of the division so that the people could be provided relief and the supply of subsidized food items could be ensured.

The commissioner had directed the authorities to take strict action against hoarders.

The commissioner said market committees of wholesale markets and fruit and vegetable markets had also been activated so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

